Popular WWE Superstar has a one-word reaction to Dakota Kai betraying Bayley

On WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and rejoined Damage CTRL.

Following Kai's actions, LWO's Zelina Vega took to social media to react to the same. Kai was one of the original members of Damage CTRL. In 2022, Bayley formed the faction alongside the 35-year-old superstar and IYO SKY. Kai and SKY later went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter/X, Vega had a one-word reaction to Kai's actions after she teamed up with Bayley but refused to tag in during their match against The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown:

"Welp," wrote Vega.

Dutch Mantell commented on Dakota Kai's betrayal of Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Dutch Mantell has provided his take on the angle between Dakota Kai and Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

According to the wrestling veteran, Kai's actions have opened up the spot for a babyface superstar who could fit into the storyline and side with The Role Model in her feud with Damage CTRL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated the following:

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling."

It remains to be seen if Bayley finds an ally in her battle against the team of IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. At the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event, The Role Model will challenge SKY for the Women's Championship.

Bayley recently won the Royal Rumble Match before eventually having a fallout with Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, on the blue brand, SKY and The Kabuki Warriors attacked their former stablemate. The deck is stacked against Bayley heading into WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see how and if The Role Model can overcome the odds.

