Popular WWE Superstar reacts to warning from Bobby Lashley

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently called out NXT call-ups for being disrespectful to the veteran performers. His stablemate, Montez Ford, also shared his take on The All Mighty's statement.

On the May 3 edition of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes rejected The Pride leader's offer of help in a backstage segment that ended with Lashley warning the former NXT Champion to be careful about whom he disrespects. The two blue-brand superstars have been taking shots at each other on social media since. On last week's edition of WWE's The Bump, the 47-year-old even called out Hayes and other developmental brand call-ups for disrespecting veteran performers.

Bobby Lashley's stablemate, Montez Ford, made an appearance on the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump. The 33-year-old was asked to share his opinion on what the former world champion had commented. He stated that he agreed with what The All Mighty had to say while doubling down on the fact that The Pride had already conquered the territory the NXT call-ups were getting themselves into.

"Once again, you see there the disrespect of these individuals coming up here, thinking that they got this terrain. Do they know what The Pride stands for? Do they know what The Pride means? We're lions. That means all this terrain is ours, and The All Mighty has been conquering this entire terrain [for] such a very, very long time. For these individuals, for these new little cubbies to come up and think that they can own the terrain and the terrain is theirs, they lost their da*n mind. That’s exactly what Bobby [Lashley] is talking about. These little cubbies coming up, ‘Oh, this space and time is mine. Oh, this territory’s mine. I’m gonna show that lion.’ That’s where you’re wrong," he said.

Montez Ford further issued a warning to newer talents joining the roster:

"When you’re coming up, when you make your way up, congratulations. But The Pride has been a bunch of individuals who’s been doing something for a very, very long time. So this area, this space, this is something that we’re familiar with. You’re not familiar with this territory, buddy. So don’t walk around here like you’re familiar with it because you might have to get tamed, or learn, or just dealt with. Whatever you young cats and young fellas call it. We standing on business, man. That’s just what it is." [H/T - Fightful]

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley injured ahead of a major match

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to face Tama Tonga in round one of the King of the Ring tournament last week on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury while training and was replaced by Angelo Dawkins.

Replacing Bobby Lashley, Dawkins put forth an impressive performance. However, he could not advance further in the tournament, as Tama Tonga secured his first singles win in WWE after distraction from Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa.

The Bloodline member will face LA Knight in the next round of the tournament on SmackDown this week. Elsewhere, Randy Orton will lock horns with Carmelo Hayes to qualify to the semi-finals.