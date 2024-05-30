Popular WWE Superstar recalls first impressions of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular female superstars in WWE. On top of winning several titles, The Man is also praised as someone who helps out other performers. One of the superstars she put over, Lyra Valkyria, recently shared her experience meeting the former Women's World Champion for the first time.

The 27-year-old's big break came when she defeated Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc to become the NXT Women's Champion last year. The Irish Superstar hasn't looked back since and has continued her impressive run on the main roster as well. Lyra Valkyria defeated top stars, namely IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Zoey Stark, to reach the final of the recently concluded Queen of the Ring tournament.

In a recent interview with Talksport, the former NXT Women's Champion recalled meeting Becky Lynch for the first time. Lyra stated that she was overwhelmed at first, but soon realized that the former WWE Women's Champion was approachable and always ready to help the next generation.

"I only met her quite a few years into my career. She was actually home, filming her 24 Documentary for WWE. She came home to the gym that I train in, and that was my first time meeting her, and I got quite overwhelmed at the time. It’s not like we were instantly pals. But she made it very clear she was there to help the next generation and was massively on board with being there for whoever was following behind her. She was very approachable and lovely from the beginning," she said. [H/T - Talksport]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch talks about her interactions with Seth Rollins before dating

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged in August 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Roux the following year before getting married in June 2021.

During an interview with Ash Crossan of ET, The Man claimed she felt a deep connection with The Visionary even before the two started dating. Becky stated how she used to look forward to meeting Seth Rollins during WWE events:

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him, and I'd tell him these stupid jokes, and he'd tell me I was the worst, and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always looked forward to seeing him so much. He was the person, if we had a joint pay-per-view [event], that I would look forward to seeing the most. I just loved hanging around with him," she said. [H/T - ET Online]

The former Shield member is currently out of in-ring action following his appearance at WrestleMania XL. Rollins underwent knee surgery after his much-appreciated performance at The Show of Shows. With Lynch potentially set to take time off as well, the real-life couple might return to WWE around the same time.

