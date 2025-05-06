Popular WWE Superstar reveals the pain of John Cena’s heel turn

John Cena turned to the dark side for the first time in over two decades by attacking Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A popular WWE Superstar recently revealed he was extremely hurt by The Cenation Leader's shocking heel turn.

The 48-year-old followed it up by using all means possible to defeat The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The veteran ran into R-Truth backstage on SmackDown following The Showcase of The Immortals. The former WWE 24/7 Champion told his "childhood hero" he was proud of him.

However, speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, R-Truth claimed that he was deeply gutted at John Cena turning heel. The 53-year-old stated he did not want to talk about it.

"Why y'all asking me that? Y'all noticed I haven't spoke on that at all, right? And I don't want to speak on it right now. I'm hurt to the beyond hurtstivity, that is a word, saying it's way up there in the heart somewhere, there's no need to talk about it. I'm feeling what all of y'all are thinking: hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up. The Make a Wish stuff, all that stuff is just going with me. I won't even think about it, talk about it, Little Jimmy, I have to deal with that," he said.

R-Truth stated that Little Jimmy was in turmoil after turning heel. However, the veteran noted that he believed in his "childhood hero," John Cena.

"I'm saying he's in turmoil because of that. I get off subject a little bit, and they're talking about belief in my last appearance I did, and Little Jimmy is around because we believe man and I believe in my childhood hero. I don't know, man, he done does. There’s 2 sides to every story," added Truth. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the podcast below:

John Cena is set for his first title defense at WWE Backlash

John Cena showed up on the RAW After WrestleMania to reiterate his intentions of ruining wrestling. However, he got taken out with an RKO courtesy of Randy Orton.

The long-time rivals then have an intriguing back-and-forth on Friday Night SmackDown to set up a title clash. The wrestling promotion officially announced the championship match for WWE Backlash.

WWE has been advertising the championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton as "One Last Time." It will be interesting to see who wins when the long-time rivals clash.

