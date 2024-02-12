Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to "bestie" Drew McIntyre

WWE star Dijak recently took to social media to send a message to Drew McIntyre, labeling him as his "bestie."

McIntyre was recently in action on SmackDown, defeating AJ Styles to qualify for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match. With the victory, the Scotsman is one step closer to challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During McIntyre's post-match celebration on SmackDown, a member of the WWE Universe was seen holding up a "Dijak section" sign. Reacting to the same, the NXT Superstar sent a short message on Instagram aimed at the former world champion.

"@dmcintyrewwe championing his bestie, thank you King," wrote Dijak.

Check out Dijak's Instagram post:

Dutch Mantell commented on Drew McIntyre's match against AJ Styles

Dutch Mantell was impressed by the finish to Drew McIntyre's match against AJ Styles on last week's SmackDown. The match's climax also involved LA Knight.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the finish to the abovementioned contest benefitted all three superstars:

"Actually, [it was a] pretty good finish. I think that everybody benefitted from it. I liked it because it wasn't just a straight-up screwjob, and he beat him. LA Knight kind of figured into it, but that was one of the things, and he beat him with his big Claymore."

Mantell added:

"Do you know what I also noticed tonight? In the matches, they were kicking out at two instead of two and a half. I don't know if they told them to do that. I hate that kicking two and three quarters; you might do that in a title match. But everybody doing it seems to take it out. I actually liked [two] a lot better."

Drew McIntyre will be joined in the Elimination Chamber match by five other superstars, including his former rival, Randy Orton.

What are your thoughts on Dijak and McIntyre's current WWE runs? Sound off in the comments section below.

