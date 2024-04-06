Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to send message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will set foot into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Night Two of WrestleMania XL in a quest to finish his story. Ahead of the premium live event, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has sent a message to The American Nightmare on social media.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows. The former AEW star chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, setting up a rematch from the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals, the 38-year-old inked a sponsorship deal with Logan Paul's Prime Hydration, becoming the first-ever professional wrestler to do so. The Maverick took to Instagram Stories to send a message to Rhodes following the historic announcement.

"It's go time," Paul wrote.

Cody Rhodes fires shots at Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania clash

Before the title match against The Tribal Chief, The American Nightmare will team up with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match. If The Final Boss and The Head of the Table emerge victorious, the bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be subject to Bloodline Rules.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Live From WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes claimed that Roman Reigns wanted to prove to everyone that he could win without the help of The Bloodline. He further fired shots at The Tribal Chief by saying that Reigns didn't stand a chance against him in a fair fight.

"This isn't a mind game. This isn't anything like that. I am of the thought that Roman Reigns also wants a fair fight on Sunday. I think Roman Reigns wants to prove to everybody here [that] he can go without the help of The Bloodline, without the help of The Final Boss. And I can tell you now, as much as I respect Roman Reigns, in a fair fight, he doesn't stand a chance against me," Rhodes said.

With Cody Rhodes in pursuit of his first singles title since returning to the company in 2022, it remains to be seen how he will fare against The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of the Immortals.

