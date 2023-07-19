Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Mandy Rose on her birthday

Mandy Rose is a former WWE Superstar and a one-time NXT Women's Champion. Her former Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin took to social media to send her a message on her birthday.

Rose was let go by WWE back in December of 2022. She held the NXT Women's Title for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez. The former WWE star is currently busy with her ventures outside of professional wrestling.

During her time in NXT, Rose led the Toxic Attraction stable, consisting of Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Taking to her Instagram story, Dolin uploaded a photo of all three women and wished Rose a happy birthday.

Check out the screengrab of Dolin's Instagram story below:

Gigi wishes Mandy a happy birthday

Teddy Long spoke about Mandy Rose and her life away from professional wrestling

Mandy Rose seems to be enjoying her life outside of professional wrestling following her departure from WWE.

WWE veteran Teddy Long provided his take on the subject, claiming that the former NXT Women's Champion is as happy as she possibly could be.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long briefly discussed the success of Rose's FanTime page. He said:

"I think Mandy Rose is as happy as she could be. I don't think she's concerned or cares if she works in WWE or not. She's got her own business there and her FanTime page, which is certainly on fire; a lot of response on that. Mandy, I think she's as happy as she wants to be in life. As she said, she's not quitting wrestling, so who knows man, we may see her somewhere down the line."

During her time in WWE, Rose was a mainstay on the main roster, where she teamed up with Dana Brooke and Sonya Deville. However, it wasn't until she returned to NXT that she finally scaled the mountain and claimed a top singles title.

Would you like to see a Toxic Attraction reunion in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here