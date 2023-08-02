Popular WWE Superstar sends a stern warning to Gunther following Monday Night RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Gunther was put on notice by popular WWE star Chad Gable.

On RAW, Gable and Otis announced their entry into the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Imperium interrupted the segment as Gunther eventually challenged Gable to last five minutes in the ring with him.

Following their encounter, Gable took to Instagram and posted a story to put the Intercontinental Champion on notice with a stern warning.

"Think it's funny, [Gunther]. Just stay out of my way. Or you'll pay, listen to what I say" wrote Gable

@WWEGable went the distance with Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT on #WWERaw in an absolute spectacle!

Gable was victorious over the Intercontinental Champion on RAW after he managed to survive five minutes against the latter. He is currently involved in a storyline with Otis and Maxxine Dupri, who picked up her first singles win on RAW by defeating Valhalla.

Gunther recently revealed how much live wrestling he watches

Gunther recently stated that due to his busy schedule, he isn't able to watch much live wrestling.

The IC Champion's schedule also prevents him from tuning in for every moment of Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Ring General said:

"I gotta honestly say I don't watch as much live at the venue as I would wish sometimes because of our travel schedule, or especially at RAW, it's a very busy day overall, so can't really catch it. It really depends, but if there's like a big match happening, then I always try to catch it. Whenever I have time, I try to watch in general what is going on just to stay on top of things."

The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. McIntyre made his long-awaited return at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and confronted the current champion.

