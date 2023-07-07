Popular WWE Superstar sends a warning to top champion ahead of SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature top WWE stars, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, and current United States Champion Austin Theory.

Theory will once again defend the US Championship against Sheamus on the show. Ahead of their match, The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter to send a warning to the champion.

Sheamus, a former United States Champion himself, wrote that it was time for him to test Theory's "mettle."

"Can the kid put on a banger? Tune in tomorrow, time to test Theory’s mettle," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' tweet and warning to Theory:

Vince Russo predicted that the Men's Money in the Bank winner will cash in on WWE US Champion Austin Theory

Vince Russo recently predicted that the Men's Money in the Bank winner will cash on the United States Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WWE head writer suggested that the MITB winner will avoid cashing in on a world champion. He said:

"You're right, they're gonna do Austin Theory," Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone. "That is the easiest way out. There's no way no one in that office could tell me Austin Theory's getting over. I don't care if he's the prize pupil. I don't care. There's nobody who can look you in the eye with a straight face and say that, so that definitely is the easiest [title] change."

The Men's Money in the Bank contract was won by Damian Priest this year. Despite fan favorite LA Knight coming agonizingly close to winning the match, it was Priest who unhooked the briefcase and claimed the prize.

Interestingly enough, The Judgment Day member has already teased cashing in on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, causing tension with stablemate Finn Balor.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Sheamus and Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

