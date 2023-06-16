Men's Money in the Bank winner will cash in on Austin Theory, WWE veteran predicts (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo would not be surprised if the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner targets the United States Championship.

Money in the Bank winners are allowed to cash in their contract on a champion of their choosing. In 2022, Austin Theory initially targeted Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before unsuccessfully cashing in on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Theory eventually captured the title from Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames, three weeks after his failed cash-in. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo predicted that the winner of the upcoming men's contest would attempt to win the secondary title again:

"You're right, they're gonna do Austin Theory," Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone. "That is the easiest way out. There's no way no one in that office could tell me Austin Theory's getting over. I don't care if he's the prize pupil. I don't care. There's nobody who can look you in the eye with a straight face and say that, so that definitely is the easiest [title] change." [4:31 – 4:56]

2023 Money in the Bank ladder match participants

The Premium Live Event will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1. As always, the annual show is set to feature separate Money in the Bank ladder matches for both men and women.

Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura have all qualified for the men's match. Meanwhile, five women's match participants have been confirmed so far: Bayley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.

Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set!Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜 The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set! Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?🪜🇬🇧 https://t.co/kWua99GAbp

At the same event, Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes will also be in action against Dominik Mysterio.

