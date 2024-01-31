Popular WWE Superstar set to wrestle final match on current brand

WWE is set to end a rivalry between former friends. This comes as one Superstar heads to another brand.

Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice linked up in early 2023 and quickly became fan-favorite heels. Tension began when Vice won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and didn't want to cash in for a tag team title shot. The friendship came to an end on January 16 as Vice eliminated Lopez during a #1 Contender's Battle Royal. They brawled into the backstage area and have been at it ever since, so officials have booked "a bitter grudge match" between the two.

After months of rumors, La Madrina has made her main roster debut on SmackDown. Lopez arrived last week to help Santos Escobar defeat Carlito. The 31-year-old then re-joined Legado del Fantasma, but the new four-person version features Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo instead of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Lopez is still listed as a member of the official NXT roster as of now, but that should change soon. WWE has confirmed the Lopez vs. Vice grudge match will air on tonight's show, which will see Lopez finish up with the brand:

"Former friends and tag team partners Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez will finally go one-on-one after their epic implosion during the Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal. Tension had been rising between Vice and Lopez ever since Vice won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and seemed to rebuff the idea of cashing in to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Their friendship finally came to an end during the Jan. 16 episode of NXT when Vice eliminated Lopez and the two subsequently brawled at ringside and into the backstage area. Who will win this emotional matchup between former allies? Find out live on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA!," WWE wrote.

Tonight's NXT will be the go-home episode for Sunday's Vengeance Day PLE. The following has also been announced for tonight: Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Von Wagner, Tatum Paxley vs. Roxanne Perez, a face-off between Trick Williams and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, plus the semi-finals of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Trick and Carmelo Hayes vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

What is your bold prediction for Elektra Lopez on the main roster? What do you think of the new Legado del Fantasma? Sound off in the comments!

