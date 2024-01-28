"Shawn Michaels made the right call," "Good choice" - WWE Universe reacts to 31-year-old star's surprising debut on SmackDown

WWE is gearing up for its first premium live event of the year in Florida, and new faces have started to appear on the main roster over the weekend. Fans recently reacted to a popular star's debut on Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2022, Legado Del Fantasma moved to Friday Night SmackDown without Elektra Lopez. She was replaced by Zelina Vega on the brand with the trio. Meanwhile, Lopez started her journey as a singles competitor in NXT, where she aligned with Lola Vice.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Elektra Lopez made her WWE main roster debut when she helped Santos Escobar by taking out Zelina Vega. Lopez reunited with Escobar, and fans reacted to her sudden debut on the blue brand ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Lopez has made appearances as an extra on the main roster under a different name. It looks like she was been moved to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of her massive one-on-one match against Lola Vice on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Shawn Michaels believes WWE Women's World Champion could become the greatest athlete of all time

WWE NXT is currently under Shawn Michaels's creative leadership, and the show has been thriving over the past year. The Heartbreak Kid is creating the superstars of tomorrow, many of whom will eventually move to WWE's main roster by joining Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on Cheap Heat, Peter Rosenberg asked Shawn Michaels if he thinks Rhea Ripley could become the greatest women's athlete of all time. The Heartbreak Kid not only agreed but praised the current WWE Women's World Champion.

"To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way... It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Last year, Michaels got to work with the members of The Judgment Day on the developmental brand after the faction frequently visited when Dominik Mysterio became the North American Champion. It will be interesting to see who faces Mami at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Elektra Lopez's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

