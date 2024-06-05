Popular WWE Superstar shares cryptic message following RAW

A WWE Superstar has recently shared a cryptic message on social media. The name in question is RAW Superstar Bronson Reed.

The 35-year-old has been a constant feature in the Intercontinental Title picture for several months. He has challenged for the gold three times and has not tasted any success. Reed's most recent shot came at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. He was in a triple-threat match against Chad Gable and the champion, Sami Zayn.

The former NXT North American Champion's most recent in-ring appearance was against Otis on the May 27 edition of the red brand. The Aussie secured an easy win in less than four minutes after the Alpha Academy member was distracted by his fellow faction member, Chad Gable.

Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from a recent in-ring appearance. He added a cryptic message in the caption:

"If it ain't fun, then why are you doing it? #CANTTEACHHEART," Reed wrote.

Bronson Reed recalls his first interaction with former WWE champion

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed on the October 16, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. It was the first-ever clash between the two superstars inside the WWE ring. Reed and Gunther, however, were part of the same roster in a different promotion before joining the Stamford-based company.

While speaking on the BWGS Pod, Bronson Reed opened up about meeting The Ring General for the first time. He stated that he was sharing a hotel room with the latter when the two were part of a different wrestling promotion. The Aussie further pointed out that his first conversation with Gunther was about a clogged toilet:

"I didn't realize this is out there online, but yes, it's true! You have two big boys staying in a hotel room together. These things happen. And the first time I met Gunther, then Walter, at the time, we were in L.A. for a wrestling promotion called PWG. A lot of guys that wrestled in PWG are now in WWE or other places. He knocked on the hotel room door we were sharing together. I opened the door and I said, 'Sorry mate. Toilet's clogged.' That was my first introduction to Gunther," he said.

The Imperium leader recently won the King of the Ring tournament and is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Bronson Reed, on the other hand, will be hoping to end his losing streak in championship matches.

