35-year-old WWE star confirms strange story about first meeting with Gunther

Gunther has a huge match against a former WWE Champion this Saturday night inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On SmackDown, Randy Orton successfully put away The Bloodline's Tama Tonga to advance to the King of the Ring tournament final. The winner of the upcoming first-time-ever clash will receive a World Title shot at SummerSlam in August.

The eponymous event in Jeddah also features Bronson Reed in action. The Aussie will contend for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match, also featuring Chad Gable.

While speaking on the BWGS Pod ahead of the event, Bronson Reed was asked about a strange story that many fans online have talked about before. It is regarding Reed's first meeting with Gunther, which apparently involved a clogged toilet:

"I didn't realise this is out there online but yes, it's true! You have two big boys staying in a hotel room together, these things happen. And the first time I met Gunther, then Walter, at the time, we were in L.A. for a wrestling promotion called PWG. A lot of guys that wrestled in PWG are now in WWE or other places. He knocked on the hotel room door we were sharing together. I opened the door and I said, 'Sorry mate. Toilet's clogged.' That was my first introduction to Gunther," Reed guffawed as he told the story.

The upcoming title contest is one of Bronson Reed's biggest matches to date, as he has not won a championship on WWE's main roster yet. Meanwhile, he seems to be the odd one out of the three competing this weekend. Zayn and Gable have had issues for weeks now, stemming from the latter viciously turning on the champion after failing to dethrone him.

Will Gunther win the top prize in WWE at SummerSlam?

Gunther has just come off a record-setting reign in WWE as Intercontinental Champion. His match against Randy Orton will bring many eyes to the King and Queen of the Ring event, as the bout is cited as a dream match to many. Another intriguing aspect of this bout is that if The Ring General wins it, he will face the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest is currently in possession of the belt. There has been word circling around that Priest is due to defend it against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. McIntyre himself has expressed a desire to contend for the title at the event in Glasgow.

While Gunther facing Priest is also a first-time-ever bout, The Ring General is no stranger to McIntyre, as he defeated The Scottish Warrior at last year's SummerSlam. Of course, all of this depends on whether he manages to put away The Legend Killer at King and Queen of the Ring.

