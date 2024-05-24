Triple H to resume a feud from 2023 on the road to SummerSlam 2024? Exploring the chances

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is one of the most anticipated events in the Stamford-based promotion. Many believe that after WrestleMania 40, SummerSlam is arguably the promotion's biggest event. Therefore, the promotion aims to deliver its best at this PLE year after year.

To ensure SummerSlam is successful this year, Triple H could resume an iconic feud from 2023. The feud in question is between Drew McIntyre and Gunther. Last year, the duo clashed for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, with Gunther emerging victorious.

This time, the Stamford-based promotion can book this clash with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. At the upcoming King of the Ring finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Triple H could book Gunther to win the competition. This victory would enable Gunther to challenge for the World Title at SummerSlam 2024.

Once this is done, Triple H could book Drew McIntyre to beat Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle and win the World Heavyweight Championship. If this happens, then Gunther would challenge The Scottish Warrior at SummerSlam, resuming their iconic feud from last year.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2024, WWE revealed location for 2026 edition of the PLE

Year after year, WWE fans are always excited to know where SummerSlam will take place. While SummerSlam 2024 will be held in Cleveland, the promotion has not yet revealed the location for the 2025 edition of the Premium Live Event.

However, Triple H and company did reveal SummerSlam's location for 2026. According to a tweet from the official WWE handle, the 2026 edition of the PLE will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unique aspect of the 2026 event is that it will be a two-day event held on August 1st and August 2nd, 2026.

BREAKING: #SummerSlam is coming to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN for TWO NIGHTS on August 1-2, 2026! MORE INFO: http://ms.spr.ly/6015YjrPt PRESALE REGISTRATION: http://ms.spr.ly/6016YjrPQ

Since this announcement, several fans have expressed their excitement. While the event is still far away, it will be interesting to see who headlines it. Given that it is two years away, there is a possibility that a lot of young talent from today could go on to headline this PLE in 2026.