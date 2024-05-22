38-year-old WWE star teases title switch at King and Queen of the Ring 

There are many things to be excited about as May draws to a close, but not before WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The show will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Chad Gable has sent a message on social media ahead of the show.

On the go-home edition of RAW before the premium live event, WWE ensured that the hype surrounding a title match was sky-high. Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and "Big" Bronson Reed at King and Queen of the Ring.

Chad Gable's quest to win a singles championship commenced last year when he got entangled in a grudge feud with Gunther. Many expected him to face The Ring General at WrestleMania XL after the rumored bout against Brock Lesnar was scrapped. However, Sami Zayn was plunged into the title picture. The latter ultimately became the first WWE Superstar to pin the Austrian on the main roster.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old dropped a two-word message ahead of arguably the most important match of his career to date.

"My turn," wrote Chad Gable.

You can view a screenshot of Gable's story below.

Chad Gable's Instagram Story

Interestingly, the Alpha Academy leader picked up a win over Zayn in the opening contest of RAW this week. However, The Master Strategist is not expected to drop his title in Saudi Arabia since he already suffered a significant loss on the red show.

Sami Zayn's visit to the Middle East last year for a WWE show was eventful

Around this time last year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens flew to Saudi Arabia to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Much to the surprise of many, the popular babyface superstars won the match, handing The Tribal Chief a rare loss at a premium live event. However, it was Sikoa who got pinned in the bout.

Ahead of the show, Zayn also got to visit Mecca, the holiest city in the world, according to Islam. He visited Masjid-al-Haram, an important site for those practicing the religion. The Intercontinental Champion even shared a wholesome message on X/Twitter regarding the same.

"Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. لالحمدلله," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Zayn is incredibly over in the Middle East, as he received loud cheers from fans when he appeared at the press conference and the main event of Night of Champions last year. A year later, he will walk into yet another event there, but this time, with the Intercontinental Championship.

Do you see Chad Gable getting his moment at King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.