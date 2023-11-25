Popular WWE Superstar shares then deletes Instagram photo with CM Punk

A popular NXT star joined in on the CM Punk speculation train when she shared and deleted a photo of the two-time WWE Champion on Instagram.

Cora Jade has been vocal about idolizing the Second City Saint growing up in Chicago. Punk's influence on Jade is clear from her in-ring character to her wardrobe.

According to Fightful on X, formerly Twitter, Jade posted an image of her with Punk during a WWE show when she was still a teenager. It was on her Instagram stories but was later deleted.

From all the teases and potential hints on Shinsuke Nakamura's promos to Living Colour uploading a remastered version of Cult of Personality a day before the Survivor Series, it's impossible for fans not to think about Punk's potential return to WWE.

It's unclear whether Cora Jade was trolling or not, but her post added fuel to the fiery speculations. Punk has not appeared on WWE television since leaving the company in 2014. He made five appearances on WWE Backstage, produced by Fox Sports in 2019.

CM Punk responded to Cora Jade last year

When CM Punk was still with AEW last year, he interacted with a couple of NXT stars – Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell.

Punk first complimented Jade for her work and told her he and his wife, AJ Lee, were very proud of her.

"You been killing it," Punk wrote. "We are proud of you. Don’t take any sh*t from anyone."

The two-time WWE champion also urged Harwell to face Jade in a one-on-one match.

AEW eventually fired Punk back in early September, and his WWE return has been rumored ever since.

