Popular WWE Superstar shares heartfelt update following major WrestleMania loss

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano of DIY shared a heartfelt update on social media after failing to win any of the tag team titles in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day entered The Show of Shows hoping to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. The highly entertaining bout saw the tag titles getting split, with Awesome Truth winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and A-Town Down Under becoming the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

DIY was part of the six tag teams participating in the championship match. The former NXT Tag Team Champions put forth an admirable performance, however, the duo failed to retrieve either of the titles suspended above the ring. After the match, Gargano took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

"Didn't walk out of our 1st #WrestleMania with the titles.. But that doesn't mean we didn't win. 💚🖤 #DIY," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar reveals what Tommaso Ciampa is like in real life

Tommaso Ciampa has been one of the top performers during his time in the developmental brand of WWE. The 38-year-old won the NXT Championship twice and the white and gold brand's tag team titles once alongside Johnny Gargano.

During his appearance on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show last year, former WWE Superstar EC3 revealed how Gargano is as a person. He praised Ciampa and claimed that the latter was a great guy. He referred to Tommaso as a loyal and dedicated family man, who is incredibly focused on his craft.

"He's [Tammaso Ciampa] a hell of a guy. He's super loyal and a dedicated family man. He has got a great dry wit about him. We would train a lot at the dumps. So, he was one of the dumb boys where we'd really get after it and throw some weights around. Super-dedicated and super-focused on the work that he does and his craft, and he is just a loving father," said EC3.

Splitting up the Undisputed Tag Team Championship and having different titles for each brand will help WWE insert more teams into the title picture. It remains to be seen if Gargano and Ciampa will win any of the tag team championships on the main roster.

