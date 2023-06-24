Popular WWE Superstar shares heartwarming message from a fan about being a hero and inspiration

Many fans consider their favorite WWE Superstar as their hero and inspiration. Cody Rhodes is exactly that to countless members of the WWE Universe, and he recently shared a message he received from one of his fans.

Rhodes is arguably the top babyface in wrestling at the moment. He continues to receive massive positive reactions every week and has become a hero-like figure to many. A Cody fan recently revealed on Twitter that he is her light during the dark times of her life.

"I've been going through a tough time battling thoughts in my head, but having Cody Rhodes be the light I look for in my worst days truly helps me through my darkest times," the fan wrote. "Cody you mean more than words will ever explain."

The American Nightmare noticed her message and shared it with his followers. He also explained that being a hero and an inspiration is one of the many reasons why he loves his job as a WWE Superstar.

"Thank you for sharing," Rhodes tweeted. "10/10 times we aim to be a hero or create a hero for the fans. But what's not always obvious is the feeling us in the ring get [sic], on my best days -and my worst- it feels like being lifted up and carried to superhuman feats and milestones…nothing like it."

Check out the exchange below:

Cody Rhodes is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

While waiting for Brock Lesnar to accept his challenge to settle the score between them, Cody Rhodes has turned his attention to Dominik Mysterio. Rhodes will face The Judgment Day member at Money in the Bank on July 1 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

WWE has been building up a great amount of heat on Dominik over the past couple of weeks when he confronted Rhodes during a segment on Miz TV. Rhea Ripley has also added to the tension, and it will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can pull off the win.

One of the possible outcomes of Cody vs. Dominik at MITB is Brock Lesnar showing up to attack his rival. It has been rumored that the Lesnar-Rhodes trilogy is set for SummerSlam in August.

Will Cody Rhodes teach Dominik Mysterio a valuable lesson at Money in the Bank? Share your answer in the comments section below.

