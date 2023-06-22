Female star returns after 7 years, Brock Lesnar appears: 5 finishes to Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled to have an anticipated match at Money in the Bank 2023. The feud between the two stars began a few weeks back on Miz TV when Judgment Day members Dominik and Rhea Ripley confronted The American Nightmare.

The confrontation quickly turned into a war of words, which led to the announcement of their forthcoming showdown. Rhodes is currently regarded as one of the most popular babyfaces on the WWE roster. On the other hand, Dom Dom is generating significant heat from the fans, making him one of the most disliked person on television.

With that being said, let's explore the five possible finishes of the match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023.

#5. Brandi Rhodes returns to help Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes could make her WWE comeback

The important factor between Cody and Dominik's feud that usually helps the latter gain an advantage is Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member had used Mami as a shield on multiple shows that helps him to deliver cheap shots at Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare could bring a potential equalizer with the return of his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Even a few weeks back, Brandi teased her return by making a bold statement that she'll hit Rhea Ripley if Cody Rhodes won't. The last time, Brandi competed in a ring was in the 2022 AEW Dark Elevation.

So it is possible that Brandi Rhodes will make her surprise return after seven years and go after the Women's World Champion. This will also likely lead to Cody beating Dominik Mysterio.

#4. Cody Rhodes beats Dominik in a clean way

Cody is also a former Royal Rumble winner

The former Royal Rumble winner is currently one of the top superstars in WWE. He has achieved notable victories, including a win over Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

Given his current status and rumored plans to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it is highly unlikely that Dominik Mysterio will defeat The American Nightmare.

The company currently appears to be focused on building Cody's momentum for his WrestleMania rematch against The Tribal Chief. Losing a match to Dom would disrupt the momentum of The American Nightmare.

#3. The Judgment Day will assist Dominik toward the victory

The Judgment Day members are set to compete at MITB 2023

Dominik Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day, and the other faction members are also scheduled to compete at Money in the Bank 2023. It is highly likely that they could assist Dominik in securing a victory over The American Nightmare.

Currently, there are visible tensions within the faction, but this match presents an opportunity to resolve any potential betrayals. The interference or involvement of the faction members during the match will cost Cody and result in Dominik Mysterio emerging as the winner.

#2. Bray Wyatt returns to cost Cody Rhodes

Bray Wyatt is rumored to make his return

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return at Money in the Bank, and there are possibilities that The Eater of Worlds could align himself with The Judgment Day.

This could be done by costing Seth Rollins his Championship match against Finn Balor and also assisting Dominik and Damian Priest to win their respective matches.

The return of Wyatt will not only generate a shock wave among fans but will also help the 36-year-old to re-establish himself after losing all the momentum from his last run.

#1. Brock Lesnar appears & attacks Cody Rhodes

The return of The Beast

Cody Rhodes is currently engaged in a feud not only with Dominik Mysterio but also with Brock Lesnar. Their rivalry has not ended yet, and even reports suggest that WWE plans to have their trilogy match at SummerSlam 2023.

With that being said, it is highly likely that The Beast will make a surprise appearance during the match to cost Cody his victory. This will also help the company to build excitement for their rumored SummerSlam match.

Lesnar is absent from television since his last victory over The American Nightmare at Night of Champions 2023. So it remains to be seen whether The Beast has a surprise in store for Cody Rhodes at MITB 2023.

