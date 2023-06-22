Could 3-time world champion return at Money in the Bank as The Judgment Day's leader?

The Judgment Day will be in action at WWE Money in the Bank. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will partake in high-stakes matches at the July 1st premium live event in London. It is possible that the Demon King (Balor's alter ego) could receive an unlikely help from a former world champion.

The star in question is Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds is rumored to return to WWE at Money in the Bank. The 36-year-old star could align with The Judgment Day by costing Seth Rollins his World Heavyweight Championship match against Finn Balor.

WWE could tease his presence at the event by dropping White Rabbit Easter Eggs or skulls like they did on RAW this past Monday. Bray’s symbolical presence could also help Dominik and Damian win their respective matches on the show.

Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since the buildup to WrestleMania 39, where he was supposed to have a match with Bobby Lashley. WWE had even pitched a match with Wyatt to Brock Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all but it was reportedly turned down by the Beast.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley, the All Mighty made his surprise return to WWE after weeks of absence at a house show on June 17. Lashley won his return match against Karrion Kross. He was last seen on the May 12, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Judgment Day could also use Bray’s help to strengthen the faction. The group has been teasing the addition of new members on RAW for the past several weeks. It remains to be seen if Triple H will add new members to the top stable on the red brand.

How many members of The Judgment Day will compete at Money in the Bank?

As of this writing, all but one member of the stable are scheduled to compete at Money in the Bank in London next Saturday. Damian Priest will be a part of the namesake ladder match for the briefcase. The Archer of Infamy defeated Matt Riddle to enter the high-stakes bout.

Dominik Mysterio will collide with Cody Rhodes at the show. The World’s Most Dangerous Man ignited a feud with the American Nightmare after he humiliated him during a promo battle several weeks ago on RAW.

Lastly, Finn Balor will collide with Seth Rollins in a rematch that’s been seven years in the making. The Demon Prince attacked the Visionary after his successful title defense against Bron Breakker this past Tuesday on NXT.

It remains to be seen if the Judgment Day will triumph at Money in the Bank.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes