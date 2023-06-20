5 similarities between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio are polar opposites when it comes to their WWE gimmicks. The American Nightmare is one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster. Dom Dom, on the other hand, is arguably the most hated man on the show right now. Fans despise him to the core, and that means he’s doing his job well.

The two superstars are set to clash with each other at Money in the Bank in London on July 1st. This will be their first singles match-up. Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio were part of a huge six-man tag team match on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Unfortunately for Dom, his team was unable to pick up the win in the main event.

Fans will be surprised to learn that Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio have a lot in common despite the incredibly different gimmicks they portray on television week in and week out. Both superstars practically grew up living and breathing the wrestling business. Both had the same first opponent, and both of them even turned heel on their respective families.

Let’s take a look at the five similarities between The American Nightmare and The World’s Most Dangerous Man.

#1. Second generation wrestlers

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio come from two different but well-respected wrestling families. The American Nightmare is the son of the late Dusty Rhodes. Cody is also a half-brother to Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust in WWE).

Dominik, on the other hand, is the son of Rey Mysterio. The 26-year-old star was exposed to the business at an incredibly young age. Dominik was also a part of Rey’s infamous storyline with Eddie Guerrero and grew up as no stranger to kayfabe, despising his ‘deadbeat dad.’

#2. Both fought Seth Rollins on pay-per-view

It is common knowledge that Cody Rhodes made his WWE main roster debut in a match against Randy Orton. The American Nightmare had his comeback match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two put on a performance for the ages. In the end, Cody prevailed over Rollins.

The Visionary was also Dominik Mysterio’s first opponent in WWE. The two met in Dominik’s in-ring debut for the sports and entertainment juggernaut at the 2020 SummerSlam premium live event. Dom would ultimately lose to Seth in their Street Fight.

#3. Former tag team champions

Both Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio have had their share of tag team gold in WWE. It is worth noting that the tag team championship was their first title win in WWE as well. Cody’s first title in WWE was the World Tag Team Championship which he won on three separate occasions.

Dominik Mysterio also took more or less the same route to championship gold. The Judgment Day star won his first WWE title in the form of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his Hall of Famer father Rey Mysterio.

#4 Turned heel on their tag team partners

Cody Rhodes initially started as a babyface who had to develop his gimmick from scratch under the watchful eye of his father, Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare was immediately put into a tag team with Hardcore Holly upon his debut. However, the alliance was short-lived as Cody betrayed his partner to form an alliance with Ted DiBiase Jr. winning the tag team gold for the second time in his career.

Dominik’s heel turn also came at the expense of his tag team partner. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion turned heel on his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle premium live event last year in Cardiff, Wales. The 26-year-old star betrayed both Rey and Edge to join The Judgment Day. The rest was history.

#5. Part of heel stables

Cody Rhodes' first heel turn of his career came out of nowhere. The American Nightmare betrayed Hardcore Holly for Ted Dibiase Jr at Night of Champions 2008. The duo would ultimately join Randy Orton later that year to form The Legacy. The heel stable dominated Monday Night RAW and found themselves on the opposing side of the McMahon family and Triple H.

Dominik Mysterio also took a similar path as he turned heel on Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. The heel turn had been in the works for weeks as Dom’s mind was corrupted by the new and improved The Judgment Day. The group is now one of the top acts on Monday Night RAW, with all four members involved in main event scenes.

Did we miss any similarities between Cody and Dominik? Let us know in the comments section below!

