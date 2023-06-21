Could Brock Lesnar be tempted to wrestle former WWE Champion after reportedly refusing to face him?

Brock Lesnar is at a point in his pro wrestling career where he's comfortable giving back to the business. That doesn't mean The Beast would work with any and all kinds of opponents in WWE. Lesnar was reportedly pitched a match against a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39, but he turned it down.

The star in question is Bray Wyatt. The two are unlikely to work again in the future because of Brock Lesnar's alleged reluctance to work with The Eater of Worlds. The Beast is known to be protective of his gimmick. Hence, a match with Wyatt may hurt his on-screen persona.

The two had a brief feud in 2016 that saw Lesnar conquer The Wyatt Family after they eliminated The Beast at the Royal Rumble event. The veteran eventually got his payback against Wyatt and Luke Harper in a handicap match at Roadblock 2016.

Lesnar was namedropped by Wyatt in the buildup to this year's WrestleMania. The Eater of Worlds had challenged the winner of Bobby Lashley and The Beast's bout at Elimination Chamber to seemingly face him at The Show of Shows.

Bray Wyatt, unfortunately, took a break from WWE due to an undisclosed illness, and his program with The All Mighty never saw the light of day. Lashley ended up winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the March 31, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Wyatt is rumored to return soon, and Lesnar could be a viable opponent for him after the latter concludes his feud with Cody Rhodes. The program could help The Eater of Worlds regain momentum while allowing The Beast to stay relevant on WWE TV.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar last competed at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The 45-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes in their second premium live event encounter. The American Nightmare passed out while in the Kimura Lock, giving Lesnar the win.

The Beast's next match is rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2023. He is expected to return to the company on the road to SummerSlam to reignite his feud with Rhodes. The American Nightmare will next be seen in action at Money in the Bank.

