Brock Lesnar might face 6-time tag team champion at SummerSlam - Reports

Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions as The American Nightmare lost consciousness after being placed in a kimura lock by The Beast. While there have been rumors that Lesnar will now move on and start a feud with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, that may have to wait. His feud with Rhodes is reportedly far from over.

At Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar demonstrated his dominance by defeating the resilient Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate's victory has set the stage for continuing the explosive rivalry between the two formidable competitors, with rumors swirling that their paths may cross once again at either Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are no plans for Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. The current direction is likely to have a rubber match between him and Rhodes before he faces Rollins. The match could either happen at MITB or SummerSlam.

''There was no obvious challenger for Rollins. I had thought maybe Lesnar based on his win over Rhodes, since Lesnar challenging would help make the new belt into a major belt. But right now there are no plans and Rhodes cut his promo about how he and Lesnar are 1-1 and clearly they are building a third match.This could also be held off for SummerSlam since Lesnar isn’t on every show''

Cody Rhodes has given Brock Lesnar an 'open challenge'

This week on RAW, the former six-time Tag Team Champion called out Lesnar and issued an open challenge. Both men have one victory over the other, and the 37-year-old wants to get done with the Lesnar chapter before he moves on. This means that the two men are going to face each other sooner rather than later for the much-anticipated rubber match.

Following his defeat, Cody Rhodes finds himself in a position where redemption becomes the driving force behind his pursuit of a rematch with Lesnar. Rhodes, known for his resilience and unwavering determination, will be motivated to prove that he can overcome The Beast Incarnate.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : Who do you want to see Brock Lesnar face next? Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes 0 votes