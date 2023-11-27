Popular WWE Superstar shows off insane physique ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar recently flaunted his insane physique on social media heading into RAW.

The name in question is the newest Alpha Academy member, Akira Tozawa. The 38-year-old joined the faction on the October 23 edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, as he was presented with an oversized Alpha Academy t-shirt by Otis. The former Cruiserweight Champion has since been involved in all the matches and segments featuring the group.

Akira Tozawa recently took to his Instagram account to show off his insane physique. The former 24x7 Champion shared a picture of himself standing in front of a mirror, looking in great shape. He has been training under the coach of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, since joining the stable.

"The Gable's method," he wrote.

Tozawa recently accepted an open challenge issued by WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. He took on the latter in a singles match on the November 6 edition of RAW. Akira showed great offense to surprise The King of Strong Style during the initial moments of the fight. Nakamura, however, came back strong to win the bout with utmost ease.

WWE Superstar Otis talks about his experience working out with Chad Gable

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae Heller, Otis revealed that he loves going to WWE Community Events. He loves to experience the energy of the athletes during the events.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion then talked about his workout sessions with teammate Chad Gable. He joked about training hard and burning 18,000 calories.

"It's one of my favorite events to go to. The energy that the athletes bring and also the fun too. A lot of time in sports, there's too much seriousness. There's a lot of giving a guy the eye and giving the lady the eye, you know what I'm saying? So the positivity kept coming up. A lot of shocking reps and a lot of running and they kept on going. So I said 'Go ahead, be a stud my man', so that was a very, very good time. And this is something I love to do. So me and my partner Chad Gable. We're all about working out, training hard, getting your calories in - 18,000," Otis said.

The former Money In The Bank winner later clarified that he was just joking and revealed that he burns about 500 calories a day.

