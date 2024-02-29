Popular WWE Superstar shows off insane transformation ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar recently showed off his insane body transformation ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Tommaso Ciampa.

The 38-year-old made his return from a hip injury in June 2023, as he answered an open challenge issued by ally The Miz. Ciampa reunited with Johnny Gargano, reforming #DIY on the October 2 edition of WWE RAW last year. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have finally started to gain momentum on the main roster and have been part of some highly entertaining tag team matches lately.

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to Instagram Stories to show off his insane body transformation. The former NXT Champion posted a past-and-present photograph of himself, clearly showcasing the work he has put in. The #DIY member seems to be in the best shape of his entire professional wrestling career.

Vince Russo shares his honest opinion about WWE tag team

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is known for his blunt views. The former WWE writer recently shared his opinion about #DIY and their match against Imperium.

On the December 4, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW the two tag teams locked horns in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The highly entertaining contest saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come from behind to score a massive win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shared his honest opinion on the former NXT Tag Team Champions and the match itself. The 63-year-old stated he could care less about the bout. All he wanted to know was the result. He further claimed nobody cared about Ciampa and Gargano:

"I don’t have a lot of time left on this earth, okay? I’m not sitting there watching 20-minute matches between DUI [DIY] and Imperium, okay? That’s not gonna add anything to the life of Vince Russo, bro, so all I need to is what is the finish, that’s all I need to know bro, and DUI [DIY] bro, bro, if you’re not one of these people chanting 'This is Awesome!' Nobody cares about these two guys, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody," Vince Russo said.

Despite a slow start on the main roster, Ciampa and Gargano appear to have finally found their footing. Having competed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship once, the duo would hope to capture the title next time they get their opportunity.

