Popular WWE Superstar takes credit for Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship win

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan just won the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. After the match, United States Champion Logan Paul posted a social media update, taking credit for the 29-year-old's title win.

The former Riott Squad member locked horns with Becky Lynch in the opening contest of the premium live event. The hard-fought battle between the two superstars ended with Morgan securing the all-important win following involvement from Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member slid a chair into the ring, asking Lynch to use it, only for Liv Morgan to capitalize on the opportunity and become the new champion.

Logan Paul recently took to his Instagram stories to take credit for Morgan's title win. The Maverick shared a video of himself speaking to the newly crowned champion backstage before the show. He replaced the latter's energy drink with his own brand, Prime, as Liv Morgan joked she was going to win the title because of the drink.

You can watch Logan Paul's Instagram story by clicking here.

Screengrabs of Logan Paul's Instagram story.

Logan Paul lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Both superstars put forth an incredible back-and-forth contest, with Rhodes finally picking up the win.

It was The American Nightmare's second title defense after he retained his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France earlier this month.

