Popular WWE Superstar taunts Rhea Ripley on Mami's day

WWE star Rhea Ripley is currently out of action with an injury and was forced to relinquish her title. A popular talent has taken to social media to mock The Eradicator on Mother's Day.

Liv Morgan has taken credit for Rhea Ripley's injury and has seemingly been trying to lure Dominik Mysterio away from her rival on WWE television. She shared a cruel message directed toward Ripley today on social media and jokingly wished her a Happy Mother's Day while sharing an image of her relinquishing the title.

"How could I forget!! & a very special Happy Mothers Day to Mami 😘 xoxoxo," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley became champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She defeated another member of the Four Horsewoman, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia to retain her Women's World Championship.

However, she had to relinquish the title due to injury, which she suffered during a backstage angle after 'Mania. Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's World Champion after winning a Battle Royal for the vacant title. She will be defending the title against Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 25.

Former WWE manager wonders if The Judgment Day will betray Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently pitched an interesting storyline for The Judgment Day in regard to Rhea Ripley's untimely injury.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell said it was a good call to take the former Women's World Champion off of television. The veteran added that Ripley's time away could cause The Judgment Day to realize they do not need her anymore.

"Take her [Rhea Ripley] off TV because she'll be doing nothing. And even if they involve her in something, I guess the fans are thinking, 'Well, she was okay to do that. How hurt is she?' Yeah, I think that's another good call, and just let them see Judgment Day without her, which opens another door when she gets back in there. They can say if they have a little trouble out of her, or whatever, they say, 'Hey, we didn't need you five months ago, four months ago. We didn't even miss you,'" said Mantell. [From 10:17 - 10:53]

You can check out the video below:

AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, sent a heartwarming message to Rhea Ripley earlier today. Matthews and Ripley got engaged last year and he thanked her for being a great "Mami" to their pets at home.

