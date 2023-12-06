Popular WWE Superstar teases challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship

A popular WWE Superstar has teased the possibility of challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Paul won the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as he dethroned Rey Mysterio.

WWE confirmed last week on SmackDown that a tournament consisting of 8 superstars will take place to decide the next #1 contender for the United States Championship. The tournament will also include one mystery superstar from NXT.

Taking to Twitter/X, Trick Williams has now teased the possibility of entering the tournament as the mystery superstar.

Check out Williams' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Williams is one of the most popular superstars in all of WWE. He is a former NXT North American Champion, and lost the title to Paul's good friend, Dominik Mysterio.

Bill Apter believes Kevin Owens could be challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship

Logan Paul was recently involved in a segment with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The segment also involved Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, WWE has already internally picked Owens as the next challenger for Paul's US Championship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter said:

"Look, the bottom line here is they have got a guy who is face to face with tonight, Kevin Owens, KO. Which, by the way, when he gave that knockout punch to Austin Theory, and five seconds later, Theory was up, helping Grayson Waller, that bothered me. But here you've got a guy from Canada, KO, who's probably going to challenge for the US title. They are telegraphing it."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is currently in his first reign as a champion in WWE. He had challenged Rey Mysterio for the title after winning his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

It now remains to be seen which superstar emerges victorious in the tournamnet, and as the #1 contender for the US Championship, while Owens recovers from an injury.

Would you like to see Trick Williams challenge for the United States Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

