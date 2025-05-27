Popular WWE Superstar threatens to call the FBI on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is among the top heel characters on the WWE roster. A popular star recently threatened The Judgment Day member to call his father, Rey Mysterio, and the FBI on him following "Dirty" Dom's recent remarks.
Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently took to his Instagram account to tease an alliance with Austin Theory. He posted a picture of himself alongside the A-Town Down Under member.
The Instagram post caught the attention of Dominik Mysterio, who posted a "stop it, get some help" GIF in the comments section. Karrion Kross responded to the comment in his own quirky manner. He told the WWE Intercontinental Champion to start behaving properly or he would call Rey Mysterio and the FBI on Dominik, referencing The Judgment Day member's feud with his father.
"@dominik_35 you better start behaving online or I’m gonna call your father and the fbi." he wrote.
A screengrab of the comments on the Instagram post:
The younger Mysterio turned heel at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 by attacking Edge (aka Cope) and his father. During his feud with The Master of the 619, Dominik was arrested after a confrontation with his family on Christmas Eve. He made an iconic entrance in a police vehicle for his WrestleMania 39 clash with Rey Mysterio.
Dominik Mysterio cost his stablemate a massive opportunity on RAW
In the main event of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor wrestled Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifying match. The Judgment Day member put forth an impressive performance but was outdone by stablemate Dominik Mysterio's actions in the end.
The WWE Intercontinental Champion tried to slide in a steel chair to help Finn Balor secure the win. However, his plan backfired as Seth Rollins stomped Balor into the steel chair to punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The Visionary became the fourth star after Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Penta to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It remains to be seen which two stars will make their way to the high-stakes contest.