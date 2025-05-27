Popular WWE Superstar threatens to call the FBI on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is among the top heel characters on the WWE roster. A popular star recently threatened The Judgment Day member to call his father, Rey Mysterio, and the FBI on him following "Dirty" Dom's recent remarks.

Ad

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently took to his Instagram account to tease an alliance with Austin Theory. He posted a picture of himself alongside the A-Town Down Under member.

The Instagram post caught the attention of Dominik Mysterio, who posted a "stop it, get some help" GIF in the comments section. Karrion Kross responded to the comment in his own quirky manner. He told the WWE Intercontinental Champion to start behaving properly or he would call Rey Mysterio and the FBI on Dominik, referencing The Judgment Day member's feud with his father.

Ad

Trending

"@dominik_35 you better start behaving online or I’m gonna call your father and the fbi." he wrote.

A screengrab of the comments on the Instagram post:

Dominik Mysterio and Karrion Kross engage in an online banter (Photo credits: Kross' Instagram post)

The younger Mysterio turned heel at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 by attacking Edge (aka Cope) and his father. During his feud with The Master of the 619, Dominik was arrested after a confrontation with his family on Christmas Eve. He made an iconic entrance in a police vehicle for his WrestleMania 39 clash with Rey Mysterio.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio cost his stablemate a massive opportunity on RAW

In the main event of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor wrestled Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifying match. The Judgment Day member put forth an impressive performance but was outdone by stablemate Dominik Mysterio's actions in the end.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion tried to slide in a steel chair to help Finn Balor secure the win. However, his plan backfired as Seth Rollins stomped Balor into the steel chair to punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

The Visionary became the fourth star after Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Penta to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It remains to be seen which two stars will make their way to the high-stakes contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More