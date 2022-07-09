"Was always my favorite wrestler" - Popular WWE Superstar wants to face Shawn Michaels in a dream match at WrestleMania

Ezekiel has named his dream WrestleMania opponents. He revealed that he would like to face his kayfabe brother, Elias, or step into the ring with Shawn Michaels at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The RAW Superstar has been feuding against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens over the past few months, and has gotten hugely popular with the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview with KTALnews, Ezekiel claimed that Michaels has always been his favorite wrestler, and facing him at WrestleMania would be a dream come true.

"There's a couple, one, I would love to go one-on-one with my brother [Elias]. I think it would be just a dream match, me and him, at WrestleMania, in front of the world. That would be incredible. On top of that though, I got to say, Shawn Michaels was always my favorite wrestler. The Heartbreak Kid, so that is a dream match for sure," said Ezekiel. [2:25-2:44]

Cameron Grimes recently spoke about the influence of Shawn Michaels and Triple H

NXT 2.0 star Cameron Grimes recently spoke about the influence of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in WWE. The two veterans have been highly influential behind the scenes in the company.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Grimes noted that learning from the two former D-Generation X members has been a great experience. He said:

"I have learned from the greatests. I have worked under so many of the greatests. Now I'm under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The minds I have been able to work through have been incredible and that's what gets you through this business. It's your mind."

Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion and was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to win the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at The Great American Bash.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit KTALnews and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far