Popular WWE tag team accepts Alpha Academy's open challenge, set for main roster debut?

The Creed Brothers are set to face Alpha Academy on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The duo of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed are former NXT Tag Team Champions. In 2021, the duo aligned with the Diamond Mine faction, consisting of Roderick Strong and others.

This past Saturday, Chad Gable issued an open challenge, and dared any tag team to step up to face the Apha Academy. The challenge was accepted by Julius Creed on Twitter/X.

"Open Challenge Monday. #WWERaw Tables, Ladders, & Scares Tuesday. #WWENXT Let’s have some fun. #KOTG #DiamondMine." wrote Julius

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature several marquee matches, including Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh. The reigning NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, will also be in action against Ricochet.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will face the Imperium duo of Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of WWE's creative booking of Chad Gable

Chad Gable was recently built up as a credible challenger for the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. However, in recent weeks, not only did Gable suffer losses to The Ring General, but he was also beaten by Bronson Reed.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Gable's recent booking. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo called out the creative team's "lazy booking". He said:

"He lost again. This is how insanely lazy the booking is."

Russo further added:

"We're gonna put Bronson over Gable, so next week, we can have Otis and Bronson. That's how they book. That's all this is guys. How can we get another match next week? That's all the show freaking is, that's it."

It now remains to be seen if Alpha Academy vs. Creed Brothers is officially confirmed for RAW.

