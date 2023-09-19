Vince Russo disgusted with WWE creative team after crowd favorite superstar loses another match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Vince Russo is irate about how Chad Gable has lost all his momentum from a couple of weeks ago.

Gable was building a lot of steam over the last few weeks as the number one challenger to Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He seemed like a credible threat to the Ring General and looked like he was the one to dethrone him. However, the Alpha Academy leader lost his bout against the Intercontinental Champion, much to the dismay of his children and fans seated in the arena.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Gable lost all the momentum and was back to losing matches.

"He lost again. This is how insanely lazy the booking is."

Russo criticized the creative team, stating that they were booking storylines just to get to next week's show. He stated that Gable was booked to lose this week to Reed just so his Alpha Academy partner, Otis, could get a shot at Bronson Reed next week.

"We're gonna put Bronson over Gable, so next week we can have Otis and Bronson. That's how they book. That's all this is guys. How can we get another match next week? That's all the show freaking is, that's it." [28:15 - 29:07]

Bronson Reed vs. Otis has been announced for WWE RAW next week

This week on RAW, Reed showed his dominance as he flattened Gable during their singles match. He hit the vicious Tsunami on the Alpha Academy member for the win.

However, Otis of The Alpha Academy is ready to avenge his partner's loss. WWE announced that the two behemoths will collide next week in a colossal battle for supremacy.

It will be interesting to see if Reed can show complete dominance over the Alpha Academy or if Otis becomes a roadblock for the Aussie superstar.

