We got another great episode of RAW tonight with some great matches, as well as an open challenge from the new NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet via DQ

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark was called off due to interruption

Bronson Reed def. Chad Gable

Becky Lynch def. Natalya to retain the NXT Women's Title

Tommaso Ciampa def. Giovanni Vinci

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW and was about to talk about Jey Uso when Dominik Mysterio made his entrance. Dom said that when Jey joins The Judgment Day, they will be unstoppable, and Cody fired back by saying that Rhea Ripley had been eyeing Jey Uso. Dom got really mad and said that The Judgment Day were a family before we headed for a match.

WWE RAW Results (September 18, 2023): Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Cody started off strong and hit a big suplex before Balor interfered from the ringside and allowed Dominik to get some moves in. Dom hit a vertical suplex but took the Cody Cutter and then the Cross Rhodes before picking up the quick win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

After the match, The Judgment Day were about to attack Cody in the ring, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up and got in the ring before the heels retreated into the crowd.

Grade: C

Kevin Owens called Cody back to the ring and, after a break, asked him why he brought Jey Uso to RAW. Cody said that his job was to make the fans happy, and not only did the fans want Jey Uso on the show, but Rhodes believed that Jey deserved a second chance.

Sami agreed with Cody and said that he trusted Jey, too, and KO reminded them of all the times Jey Uso caused them to lose title matches that they would have won otherwise. KO said that he couldn't trust Jey himself, but he trusted Sami and Cody, and he hoped that they would be right.

Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar on RAW

Ivar got a big takedown with a tackle early on before Kofi came back with some strikes and a kick in the corner. Kofi got a top rope move and a standing dropkick before he was sent outside, and Ivar hit a big dive.

Back in the ring, Ivar missed a big frog splash before Kofi hit one of his own. Kofi got the boom drop, but Ivar dodged the finisher. Kofi took a big powerbomb before Ivar hit a senton in the corner.

Kofi managed to kick out of a massive moonsault before blocking a superplex and getting a sunset flip powerbomb. Kofi came back with the Trouble in Paradise before getting the win.

Result: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

Grade: B

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Seth Rollins rushed the ring before the match and chased Nakamura around the ring before officials and crew members came in to try and hold the champ back. The match kicked off after a break on RAW. Nakamura had control early on as he took Riochet down and unloaded with kicks.

Ricochet came back with some kicks of his own before taking Nakamura down with a knee to the face. Nakamura took a springboard splash before kicking Ricochet off the top rope. Outside the ring, Nakamura tried to use a steel chair, but Ricochet kicked him down and hit him with the chair instead.

The ref called for a DQ finish, but Ricochet went back inside to argue with him. Nakamura used the distraction to take Ricochet down and put his knee against the ringpost before hitting him repeatedly with the chair.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet via DQ

Rollins came out to make the save but got taken down and dropped him on the announce desk before walking out.

Grade: B+

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on RAW

Green was isolated in the ring early on, but once Niven was tagged in, Zoey took a big slam. Green was tagged back in before Shayna attacked Niven at ringside. Nia Jax came out of nowhere and sent Niven into the steel steps before hitting a Samoan Drop on Stark in the ring.

Chelsea was being tossed around in the ring by Jax before the latter took Baszler down as well. Baszler took the annihilator in the corner before Jax left the ring.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Chad Gable wanted another shot at the Intercontinental Title, but Bronson Reed came in to say that it was his turn. The two set up a match for later in the night before RAW moved on.

Jey Uso was backstage when Damian Priest came in to talk about Jey joining The Judgment Day. He said that he wanted Jey in the group while the rest of them were hoping to get Jimmy in. Priest told Jey not to make him look like a fool since he vouched for him.

We learned that Rhea Ripley was injured after the attack from Nia Jax, and so was Raquel Rodriguez, with the latter suffering whiplash from the Samoan Drop. Erik was out of action after an injury as well.

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed on RAW

Gable tried to suplex Reed but failed before taking a big powerslam. Reed hit a top rope senton, but Gable got his knees up, hurting himself in the process. Reed wasted no time and hit the Tsunami before picking up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Chad Gable

Grade: C

Tommaso Ciampa was backstage and said that he was aiming to take down Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn walked up to Jey and said that he should decide if he wanted to join The Judgment Day by the end of the night.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch was out next and made an open challenge for the title. Natalya walked out, and Becky said that she was hoping for someone new. Nattie got angry and shoved the champ before Becky accepted the challenge, and we headed for the match right away.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya - NXT Women's Title match on RAW

Becky was sent outside right off the bat before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Nattie was sent into the turnbuckles but came back with a big clothesline.

Becky went for the dis-arm-her, but it was countered before they traded rollups. Becky got the final roll-up and picked up the rather easy win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Natalya to retain the NXT Women's Title

Grade: C+

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Giovanni Vinci on RAW

Vinci unloaded on Ciampa right off the bat but was sent into the corner before Kaiser tripped the latter's feet from the ropes. Ciampa countered a big move into a DDT before Kaiser stepped into the ring to stop the finisher.

The distraction allowed Vinci to hit a big dive, but Ciampa caught him with a jumping knee strike. Ciampa locked in the Sicilian Stretch before picking up the win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Giovanni Vinci

Grade: B-

Seth Rollins was furious backstage and said that he was sick of the games. He said that he was going to "take his hands off the wheel" and asked Nakamura to decide the time, place, and stipulations of the match.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

Drew was in control early on and got some big chops before taking some strikes from Jey in the corner. Drew was sent outside and hit with a couple of dives before The Judgment Day joined them at ringside.

Back after a break on RAW, Jey and Drew traded strikes before the latter hit a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre hit a spinebuster and got a near fall before Dominik distracted the ref, and Priest distracted Drew to stop the Claymore.

The Judgment Day hyped Jey up in the corner before Uso fist-bumped Priest before hitting three superkicks on Priest, Balor, and Dominik. Drew used the distraction to hit the Claymore and picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Grade: B

The Judgment Day surrounded Jey in the ring and attacked him as Drew watched from the ramp and then turned and walked away. He turned around a second time before Cody Rhodes rushed the ring and made the save. Dom took the Cross Rhodes, and The Judgment Day fled before RAW went off the air.

