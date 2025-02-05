Popular WWE tag team teases another split after getting into an argument backstage

Another split was teased between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller during a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT. This has been happening for some time now.

WWE has been teasing a rift between them for a long time. Grayson Waller is usually painted as the bad guy. If a betrayal were to finally happen, many would expect him to stick the knife in Theory's back, leading to the latter's babyface turn. However, they have always resolved things and continued teaming up.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, A-Town Down Under competed against Oba Femi and Trick Williams in a tag team match. Before the bout, they were interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage. The two stars will face The Ruler in a triple threat match for the NXT Championship next week at Vengeance Day.

During the interview, Grayson Waller said the tag team match was like a preview for Vengeance Day when he finally wins the coveted title. Austin Theory was not happy hearing that at all, and they got into a little argument.

Theory said he would take the NXT Championship, and Waller quickly de-escalated the issue. The two stars won the tag match after some interference from Eddy Thorpe.

