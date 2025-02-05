  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Popular WWE tag team teases another split after getting into an argument backstage

Popular WWE tag team teases another split after getting into an argument backstage

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 05, 2025 05:07 GMT
Another split has been teased (Images via WWE.com)
Another split has been teased (Images via WWE.com)

Another split was teased between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller during a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT. This has been happening for some time now.

WWE has been teasing a rift between them for a long time. Grayson Waller is usually painted as the bad guy. If a betrayal were to finally happen, many would expect him to stick the knife in Theory's back, leading to the latter's babyface turn. However, they have always resolved things and continued teaming up.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, A-Town Down Under competed against Oba Femi and Trick Williams in a tag team match. Before the bout, they were interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage. The two stars will face The Ruler in a triple threat match for the NXT Championship next week at Vengeance Day.

also-read-trending Trending

During the interview, Grayson Waller said the tag team match was like a preview for Vengeance Day when he finally wins the coveted title. Austin Theory was not happy hearing that at all, and they got into a little argument.

Theory said he would take the NXT Championship, and Waller quickly de-escalated the issue. The two stars won the tag match after some interference from Eddy Thorpe.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी