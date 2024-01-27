Popular WWE tag team wants to face The Judgment Day for the titles at WrestleMania 40

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE over the past year as the faction has made its presence felt across all three brands. Recently, a star from a popular tag team and faction said that he wants to face the champions at WrestleMania 40.

Last year, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) moved to Friday Night SmackDown and turned heel for the first time in their WWE careers. The duo aligned with Bobby Lashley in a bid to become more successful on the brand.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Montez Ford was asked about what he and Dawkins would like to do at WrestleMania 40 and Ford said they want to go after the champions.

"Myself, this year 100% would be myself and Angelo Dawkins versus who's currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Judgment Day. We haven't been tag team champions in almost three years. Very very long time. I think it's time. It's been more than time and it's time. If I had the utensil, that's what I would put." (From 35:18 to 35:42)

In 2021, The Street Profits were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They have not won tag team gold since their loss against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions don't need a feud says Konnan

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have dominated the tag team division as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW alongside The Judgment Day.

However, the duo never had a proper feud in the division. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan said that the champions don't need a separate feud in the tag team division as a lot is going on within the stable.

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying." (From 0:55 to 1:22)

It will be interesting to see which superstars will end up winning the gold from the stable.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit MMA Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.