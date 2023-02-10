Positive update on Jerry Lawler's recovery after suffering a massive stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been discharged and is longer in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering a massive stroke recently.

The 73-year-old was hospitalized this week after he suffered a medical episode at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He underwent surgery and is currently in good condition. It was reported that The King was rushed to the hospital after having lunch with his friends.

Yesterday, the WWE Hall of Famer's official Twitter account provided a positive update on his health, stating that he was recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital, and his speech was limited.

Jerry Lawler's Twitter account posted another update, stating that he has been discharged and will return home for outpatient rehab.

"Update on Jerry Lawler: He has been moved from ICU & as of now being discharged tomorrow to return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech and cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery and Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon [sic]," his Twitter account said.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing https://t.co/6yOUnOLGkI

Jerry Lawler was present at RAW XXX, and the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event last month

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on TV multiple times last month. He was a guest commentator on RAW XXX and was part of the kick-off show panel for the Royal Rumble event.

He has been a part of WWE for a long time, and many fans remember him and Jim Ross being at the broadcast table on the red brand for decades.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Going live in 5 minutes on the Kickoff Show for Royal Rumble!!! Going live in 5 minutes on the Kickoff Show for Royal Rumble!!! https://t.co/ntdHwn1XY5

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and has held many titles throughout his lengthy career, including the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, which he won twice.

We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to The King.

Poll : 0 votes