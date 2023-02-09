WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's Twitter account shares graphic images; gives positive update following stroke

Jerry Lawler's health continues to improve after suffering a stroke on Monday.

It was reported earlier this week that The King suffered a stroke at his Fort Myers, Florida home on Monday. He is currently recovering from surgery at a local hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer's social media account provided a positive update this afternoon alongside some images of Lawler where you can see the visible marks on his arms and face after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future," Jerry Lawler's Twitter account said.

Jim Ross spoke with Jerry Lawler on the phone this week following his stroke

Jerry Lawler is perhaps best known for his years at the broadcast table on WWE RAW alongside Jim Ross during the Attitude Era.

Despite the fact that Ross now works with All Elite Wrestling, the two remain close friends and keep in touch.

Good Ole JR recently took to social media to offer an update on Lawler and asked everyone to continue praying for The King, tweeting out:

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight. He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing," Jim Ross said in a tweet.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Jerry Lawer the very best and hope for a speedy recovery.

What do you make of the latest update on The King? Do you think we'll see him back on WWE programming later this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

