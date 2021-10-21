Positive update on WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan following emergency surgery

As a pro wrestling fan, you learned never to count out "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and today was no different.

Wrestling fans worldwide got quite the scare this morning when Jim Duggan's wife took to social media to announce that her husband was scheduled for emergency surgery:

"Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra," Jim Duggan's wife posted on Twitter earlier this morning.

Luckily, hours later, Debra provided another update on the WWE Hall of Famer, announcing that Jim Duggan had successful surgery and was back in his room resting:

"Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in," Jim Duggan's wife Debra said in a tweet.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a couple of heart surgeries in 2019

As of this writing, it isn't known what happened that required Jim Duggan to have emergency surgery, but the fact that he's doing well following it is truly what's most important.

Unfortunately, Jim Duggan has been to the hospital on quite a few occasions over the last several years, including a heart procedure in 2018 for Atrial Fibrillation. That was followed by a pair of heart surgeries in 2019 for what was reported as a "serious infection." These are truly scary situations.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we want to send our best wishes to "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Debra, and the rest of the Duggan family on a safe and speedy recovery.

