Possible details on what could happen during Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley will face the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble on Saturday. The two former MMA Fighters will finally meet inside a WWE ring in a long-awaited clash. The Almighty says that fans can expect to see a lot of wrestling maneuvers and takedowns during their match.

Lesnar won the WWE Title by defeating Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal-5-Way match at Day 1. Despite The Beast Incarnate exerting his dominance over all the other superstars, The Almighty held his own against Lesnar during the match.

Speaking to DC & RC, the former WWE Champion Lashley gave a sneak peak into what will likely happen during the match between these two giants at Royal Rumble:

''It’s not going to be just a pro wrestling match because we have all these, I think people want to see the wrestling,'' said Lashley. ''They want to see us just wrestle and see who gets the most takedowns, and who’s going to get the first takedown.''

The Almighty also noted that the match is eagerly anticipated by fans and that he and Lesnar would work to give the WWE Universe a little bit of everything.

Then they want to see who can fight if this thing breaks down into a fight. Who’s going to win a fight between Brock and I? A lot of people talked about that, (...) I think we have to give them a little bit of everything in this match, and I think that’s what’s going to happen,'' continued Lashley.

Bobby Lashley believes there is going to be a fight for the first takedown

Both Lashley and Lesnar have a history in amateur wrestling and will look to utilize these skills when they come face to face with each other.

Combined with their history in amateur wrestling, the two powerhouses also had successful MMA careers. Brock Lesnar is even a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The former US Champion said that in his match against Lesnar, the two men are going to have to battle it out for the first takedown of the match:

''It’s not going to just be a tie up and shoulder tackle that two big men would do,'' said Bobby Lashley. ''Me and Brock have so much more than that. I think we might try to fight for that first takedown to see who gets it and then we can go from there. I think there’s a lot of things that we can play with.”

This will be the first time that former Bellator fighter Bobby Lashley and former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar will have a one-on-one match in WWE.

