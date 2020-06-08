Possible method AEW is using to differentiate themselves from WWE

AEW is not WWE, that may be the message that the company is trying to send out very forcefully.

What does this mean for the 'bigger' Superstars who are currently a part of AEW?

Cody Rhodes

The arrival of All Elite Wrestling to the world of wrestling has really shaken up the entire wrestling community in the 18 months since it was founded. With AEW now establishing themselves as serious contenders who regularly put on quality shows, and have kept their product rather different from WWE. Actor Paul Walter Hauser has now speculated about a possible way that AEW is trying to make their shows different from WWE, and in many ways, this is rather possible.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Hauser talked about how WWE was the 'land of giants' and AEW were making sure that they did not get into that role as well.

AEW having their 'bigger' Superstars lose to differentiate themselves from WWE

It is rather common knowledge that Vince McMahon prefers main-event wrestlers in WWE to have a larger and more chiseled physique, something that was evident earlier with Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, The Rock, Stone Cold, Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, John Cena among others all rising to great heights during their time in the company. It was only after the arrival and the wrestling renaissance orchestrated by CM Punk and the 'Yes Movement' later, by Daniel Bryan, that saw Superstars who looked different being featured as main event level talent. While there had always been Superstars like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio, they were always the exception and not the rule.

Even now, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are the two main event Champions in WWE and they are definitely 'giants' in the world of wrestling.

During his interview, Hauser pointed out that AEW had taken an alternate direction and the 'giants' who are in their company were not really the ones who were coming away with the wins.

He mentioned how Lance Archer had recently lost to Cody after having come into the company with so much momentum.

He also mentioned how Jake Hager and Brodie Lee had also both lost to Moxley as well. In this way, he surmised that AEW might be trying to send a message that they were different from WWE in the sense that the giants in the AEW roster did not always win.

"No one would be able to say that but I do wonder what they're gonna do with the big guys. You've got Hager who lost to Moxley, Archer who lost to Cody and Brodie Lee who lost to Moxley. So, if you keep burying all of your big guys then your big guys don't seem big. Maybe that's their point because WWE is the land of the giants. They're then putting their stake in the ground and saying we're not the land of the giants, we're the land of the wrestlers. If that's the reality, then I get that and it's fine."

He also mentioned, how MJF's bodyguard Wardlow, also did not have a push ongoing currently.

With that being said, this could easily only be a coincidence and not something that AEW has orchestrated on purpose.