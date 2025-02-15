Possible reason behind The Undertaker's real-life heat with Hulk Hogan disclosed by veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has made it known that he has no positive feelings towards Hulk Hogan. While not specifically stating the reason in his podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter disclosed one of the possible reasons why there's heat between the two legends.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter & WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their thoughts on the comments that The Phenom has made against The Hulkster. Apter is an acquaintance of both WWE Hall of Famers, knowing them for years. This was specifically in the context of The Deadman revealing he was happy to see Hogan getting booed on the RAW's Netflix premiere episode.

While Bill Apter first said that he didn't know what the issue was between The Phenom and The Hulkster, he made a statement alluding that the heat between them was probably from the time they faced each other in Survivor Series 1991:

"I don't know if Hogan has heat with The Undertaker and I don't know what Undertaker's issue with Hogan is... except if... I don't think it's political, because The Undertaker came out [in support] for Trump, not the way that Hogan did, but it's probably based on the old school [days] when they worked with each other." (From 03:43 to 04:05)

The three-decade-old context behind The Undertaker's dislike of Hulk Hogan

The issue between The Deadman and Hulk Hogan began around Survivor Series 1991 when a 26-year-old Undertaker defeated The Hulkster to capture the WWE Championship. The main cause of the controversy is the finish of that match at Survivor Series, where Hulk Hogan claimed that the Tombstone he took injured his neck. This led to him creating a scene backstage, derailing the momentum of The Phenom.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ESPN, 'Taker stated that the veteran was concerned about taking the move even before their match, and the former was fully aware of this, making sure to execute the move more safely. Despite this, Hogan claimed that he was hurt. Several analyses of the footage in the years since have led to many believing that Hogan was lying.

Even ex-WWE star Stevie Richards addressed this controversy on his show, speculating that Hulk Hogan was insecure about dropping the WWE Championship to The Undertaker, who was a relative newcomer at the time. Richards stated that Hogan likely got paranoid and wanted the WWE Title back around his waist as soon as possible, so he tried to tarnish The Phenom's image.

Ultimately, it seemed to work, and The Undertaker even called it a "setup from the get-go" in the aforementioned ESPN interview. He also admitted that he was devastated that his reign ended in just six days. It would take him nearly five-and-a-half years to recapture the biggest prize in Sports Entertainment.

