Hulk Hogan lied about The Undertaker, former WWE star believes

Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker feuded over the WWE Championship in late 1991. In a recent video, former WWE star Stevie Richards analyzed The Hulkster's claim that The Deadman injured him during a match.

At Survivor Series 1991, The Undertaker hit his opponent with a Tombstone Piledriver onto a steel chair before pinning him to win his first world title. After the bout, Hogan told then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon he suffered a neck injury while receiving the move. Six days later, McMahon booked the two-time WWE Hall of Famer to regain the title in a rematch at This Tuesday in Texas.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards closely assessed the Tombstone Piledriver footage. The 21-time Hardcore Champion speculated that Hogan lied about the injury to ensure McMahon gave him another WWE Championship victory:

"Hogan had to do the job [lose] and then, like I said, my speculation is [Hogan thought], 'I gotta get the title back as soon as possible and I gotta do anything I can to make it look like Undertaker hurts guys. I'd love to work him, but he hurts guys. I don't think he has it. You really wanna make him champion? I don't know. He hurt me! He hurt me! If he hurts me, what's he gonna do to this guy?'" Richards said. [11:43 – 12:08]

In 2020, The Undertaker opened up about the Survivor Series 1991 match in an interview with ESPN. He denied Hogan's injury accusation and said he was not "overly friendly" when his former opponent returned to WWE in 2002.

Stevie Richards reviews Hulk Hogan's Tombstone Piledriver landing

To execute his legendary finisher, The Undertaker tightly held onto his upside-down opponent's body before slamming them toward the mat. The WWE Hall of Famer used to land on his knees, ensuring his opponent's head did not touch the ring canvas.

After analyzing the move frame by frame, Stevie Richards came to the conclusion that The Undertaker did not injure Hulk Hogan:

"He [Hulk Hogan] slid down like an inch but still nowhere close to the chair and then he [The Undertaker] just placed him down. Dude, look at what 'Taker does. He placed him down to where he literally didn't even touch the chair. Like, his back could have hit the chair and that could have jolted him. His neck grazed the chair but nothing really obnoxious." [6:30 – 6:56]

In a 2022 interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, The Undertaker opened up about the most difficult Tombstone Piledriver he ever delivered.

