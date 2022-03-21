"I wasn't sure I would be able to do it" - The Undertaker opens up on his most difficult Tombstone Piledriver

The Undertaker recently opened up on the most memorable tombstone piledriver he ever delivered.

The Phenom is one of the most decorated athletes to work for WWE. Over the years, he has used the Tombstone Piledriver as his go-to finisher to put away many an opponent.

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker was asked about his most memorable Tombstone Piledriver. He decided to go with the one he performed on Mark Henry. He also said he was not sure if he would be able to pull off the move on such a big athlete:

"The most memorable time that I hit the tombstone, oh my goodness, I am gonna say Mark Henry. Just because of his sheer size I wasn't sure I would be able to do it or not. And my number one goal always was to protect my opponent. At that particular time, I knew I was strong, I was healthy but Mark was a big dude. He was a really big dude when I Tombstoned him and just the sheer fact I was so proud of myself that I had him. I Tombstoned him. I did not hurt him and we had a pretty decent match along with it so I am going to go with Mark Henry on the tombstone," said The Phenom.

wwe.america @wweamerica_



#TheUndertaker #TripleH #ShawnMichaels #WrestleMania #wwe #wrestling The Undertaker reveló que su momento favorito del magno evento fue el cierre de WrestleManian XXVIII junto a Triple H & Shawn Michaels. #EndOfAnEra The Undertaker reveló que su momento favorito del magno evento fue el cierre de WrestleManian XXVIII junto a Triple H & Shawn Michaels. #EndOfAnEra #TheUndertaker #TripleH #ShawnMichaels #WrestleMania #wwe #wrestling https://t.co/RWCAh55Yd5

Kurt Angle doesn't think that the Tombstone Piledriver is The Undertaker's most devastating move

Kurt Angle recently named The Last Ride as The Undertaker's most devastating move, ahead of the Tombstone Piledriver.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist, who had a memorable encounter with The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006, stated that The Last Ride had the capability to "knock the s*** out of opponents."

“Without a doubt The Last Ride. You want to make sure you don’t have to go to the bathroom when you take it. It will knock the sh*t out of you, the air out of you, the p*ss, everything. You’ll go to the bathroom in your pants with that move alone. Empty everything before.” said Angle.

Throughout his illustrious career, The Deadman possessed a vast array of moves in his arsenal - Snake Eyes, Old School, The Last Ride, Tombstone Piledriver, Hell's Gate, and the Chokeslam. He's used quite a few of those to put away his opponents as well, just as he did with Mark Henry and Kurt Angle.

Which of his moves was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun