Two WWE Superstars who did not compete at WWE Survivor Series were Big E and Lars Sullivan. Neither Big E nor Lars Sullivan were booked for matches although Big E did appear with the rest of the New Day during their entrance for their match against Street Profits, all three men dressed in armour from their Gears of War collaboration.

Possible reason why Big E and Lars Sullivan weren't booked for WWE Survivor Series

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about why neither Big E nor Lars Sullivan were booked to wrestle in the pre-show battle royal at Survivor Series. Meltzer said that the decision was probably made to protect them since neither of them were going to win the match:

You know what's interesting too is that the two betting favourites for the battle royal were Big E and Lars Sullivan, neither of whom were in it. I don't know what's going on with Lars Sullivan. I think maybe we got the three-week rule on him. And Big E was not in the battle royal because they saved him for that ring entrance with the New Day match in costume, I guess. And he might as well not be in because, for both of those guys quite frankly, because they were not going to win. It served no purpose for them to be thrown out for no reason because Big E should be groomed for a championship match and Lars Sullivan is supposed to be an unstoppable monster, so if he wasn't going to win the battle royal, there's probably no point in him being in it anyway. So there you go but they were like the betting line favourites.

Dave Meltzer then spoke about why Big E or Lars Sullivan would have been a better choice to win the battle royal than The Miz:

Big E could win and be groomed on his road to a championship match and Lars Sullivan could win and whatever... play his Braun Strowman character on the other brand, you know, the old Braun Strowman character, just be the monster and all that. At least it accomplishes something. I don't know what this accomplished other than the stuff with Chad Gable at the end was pretty good and maybe it helps him a little bit.

