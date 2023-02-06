Possible reason why Dragon Lee’s WWE NXT debut has been delayed

Whilst WWE has touted Dragon Lee as a high-profile signing for the Stamford-based promotion, the international star is yet to wrestle for the company.

Moments after winning the AAA Tag Team Championship back in December 2022, Dragon Lee announced that he was WWE-bound. So why has there been a delay in his debut?

According to wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, visa issues are keeping Lee from appearing on television in the US. Apparently, the company wanted him to appear ahead of the February 4th event NXT: Vengeance Day, Meltzer claimed.

“They didn’t, they’re not relying on bringing in so many indie guys. I’m sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee, but he’s having visa issues, so he’s not there yet.” [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Dragon Lee recently made an appearance via video at La Previa de WWE, where he spoke about his signing with the company. His contract is reportedly for 'high tier' NXT money, but less than the average main roster contract of the Stamford-based promotion.

The Queen appeared at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the NXT Special with a promo in which she verbally put over the roster, including Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction, and Pretty Deadly, among others, before previewing the matches.

Perhaps the biggest NXT export on the main roster, thus making her a legend of the brand from its early Black-and-Gold era, Flair was one of the women who revolutionized the business alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Bayley, and Becky Lynch. These Four Horsewomen in particular created the biggest impact in NXT under Triple H's guidance.

The Queen will defend her title against another former NXT Champion, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Three years ago, Rhea dropped the NXT title to Flair at Mania, marking their match this year as the first-ever women's rematch on The Grandest Stage.

