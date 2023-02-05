Create

"Why did Triple H do this?" - Twitter reacts to current champion showing up on WWE NXT after nearly 3 years

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 05, 2023 21:29 IST
Triple H used to be the NXT head booker
Triple H used to be the NXT head booker

Prior to taking over the creative duties for the WWE main roster shows, Triple H was responsible for booking NXT. On the most recent NXT Premium Live Event, current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made a return after nearly three years.

Charlotte Flair was one of the Four Horsewomen of the women's wrestling revolution alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Before achieving grand success on the main roster, these four women redefined women's wrestling in the Black and Gold brand under Triple H's tutelage.

With the Game getting promoted to the main roster responsibilities, Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT. The Heart Break Kid presented the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, and the show kicked off with a promo involving Charlotte Flair.

The Queen was in the WWE Performance Center. She put over the NXT roster before previewing the matches. The six-time RAW Women's Champion put over the likes of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction, and Pretty Deadly among others.

#SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE sets the stage for NXT #VengeanceDay Don’t miss #WWENXT Vengeance Day, TONIGHT at 8 ET/5 PT on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. https://t.co/gqJ9lLwqXt

The video package was met with a mixed response from fans. Many enjoyed the fact that one of the biggest NXT legends made a reappearance on a big show.

@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork Amazing promo here!! Charlotte totally killed it!!
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork This is beautiful!! I love That this is made now..to many are asking for old wrestlers like the rock or so .don't get me wrong I'm a fan too but nxt is the future! Let's look forward to the new wrestler for the future!! Nxt is now !
@WWE @flair_fansite @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork She, definitely takes after her father. Like Ric, Charlotte KNOWS HOW TO CUT A PROMO. And, I bow down before the QUEEN. BUT, “WRESTLING HAS MORE THAN ONE ROYAL FAMILY.” NEVER EVER FORGET THAT.
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork She is perfect at everything she does
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork This was fire
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork Charlotte is HER
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork great work @MsCharlotteWWE!!
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork This hype video is 🔥
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork Queen quality NXT hype video.

There were others who did not quite enjoy the video package.

Even in #NXT Charlotte Flair is still the most talentless and annoying wrestler in #WWE history. Get out!#VengenceDay
Sorry , but that Charlotte Flair NXT Vengeance day opener was 2 packs of ASSSS I almost fell asleep 5 minutes into the show just listening to Charlotte with a Mic #WWE #NXT
Charlotte Flair doing her best impression of Cilla Black!#NXT #VengeanceDay https://t.co/jdjxWmH4dS
@WWENXT Charlotte in the opening package...why did Triple H do this?
@WWENXT With Annoying Charlotte 🤮
@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork So cringe
Can’t believe I’m going to watch this NXT show. Even after this horrible Charlotte intro.

Charlotte Flair will face a familiar foe at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair is a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged then NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Queen showed up at NXT TakeOver: Portland to officially start her feud with The Eradicator. At WrestleMania 36, the seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion defeated the Australian star via submission to capture her second NXT Women's Championship.

She lost the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7 in a triple threat match which also involved Rhea Ripley. In 2021, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair were involved in a feud for the RAW Women's Championship. At SummerSlam 2021, Charlotte emerged victorious yet again as she dethroned The Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. They will become the first women in history to have a WrestleMania rematch.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror?

Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn

The Rock

Other

26176 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...