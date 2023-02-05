"Why did Triple H do this?" - Twitter reacts to current champion showing up on WWE NXT after nearly 3 years

Prior to taking over the creative duties for the WWE main roster shows, Triple H was responsible for booking NXT. On the most recent NXT Premium Live Event, current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made a return after nearly three years.

Charlotte Flair was one of the Four Horsewomen of the women's wrestling revolution alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Before achieving grand success on the main roster, these four women redefined women's wrestling in the Black and Gold brand under Triple H's tutelage.

With the Game getting promoted to the main roster responsibilities, Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT. The Heart Break Kid presented the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, and the show kicked off with a promo involving Charlotte Flair.

The Queen was in the WWE Performance Center. She put over the NXT roster before previewing the matches. The six-time RAW Women's Champion put over the likes of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction, and Pretty Deadly among others.

The video package was met with a mixed response from fans. Many enjoyed the fact that one of the biggest NXT legends made a reappearance on a big show.

horn Viper @siren_violow @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWE Network This is beautiful!! I love That this is made now..to many are asking for old wrestlers like the rock or so .don't get me wrong I'm a fan too but nxt is the future! Let's look forward to the new wrestler for the future!! Nxt is now ! @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork This is beautiful!! I love That this is made now..to many are asking for old wrestlers like the rock or so .don't get me wrong I'm a fan too but nxt is the future! Let's look forward to the new wrestler for the future!! Nxt is now !

Matthew Livermore @MatthewLiverm43 @WWE @flair_fansite @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWE Network She, definitely takes after her father. Like Ric, Charlotte KNOWS HOW TO CUT A PROMO. And, I bow down before the QUEEN. BUT, “WRESTLING HAS MORE THAN ONE ROYAL FAMILY.” NEVER EVER FORGET THAT. @WWE @flair_fansite @MsCharlotteWWE @peacock @WWENetwork She, definitely takes after her father. Like Ric, Charlotte KNOWS HOW TO CUT A PROMO. And, I bow down before the QUEEN. BUT, “WRESTLING HAS MORE THAN ONE ROYAL FAMILY.” NEVER EVER FORGET THAT.

There were others who did not quite enjoy the video package.

I almost fell asleep 5 minutes into the show just listening to Charlotte with a Mic #NXT Sorry , but that Charlotte Flair NXT Vengeance day opener was 2 packs of ASSSSI almost fell asleep 5 minutes into the show just listening to Charlotte with a Mic #WWE Sorry , but that Charlotte Flair NXT Vengeance day opener was 2 packs of ASSSS I almost fell asleep 5 minutes into the show just listening to Charlotte with a Mic #WWE #NXT

Red @raj_6909 @WWENXT Charlotte in the opening package...why did Triple H do this? @WWENXT Charlotte in the opening package...why did Triple H do this?

Isidor Drake @MightyIsidor Can’t believe I’m going to watch this NXT show. Even after this horrible Charlotte intro. Can’t believe I’m going to watch this NXT show. Even after this horrible Charlotte intro.

Charlotte Flair will face a familiar foe at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair is a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged then NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Queen showed up at NXT TakeOver: Portland to officially start her feud with The Eradicator. At WrestleMania 36, the seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion defeated the Australian star via submission to capture her second NXT Women's Championship.

She lost the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7 in a triple threat match which also involved Rhea Ripley. In 2021, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair were involved in a feud for the RAW Women's Championship. At SummerSlam 2021, Charlotte emerged victorious yet again as she dethroned The Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. They will become the first women in history to have a WrestleMania rematch.

