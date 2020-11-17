The main event of RAW this week saw Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton to win back the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre will now go on to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series later this month. McIntyre had appeared on SmackDown earlier this week, interrupting Roman Reigns early on in the show before beating Jey Uso in the main event.

Possible reason why Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton on WWE RAW

It’s easy to talk about what’s next. But for tonight I’m thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I’m never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted pic.twitter.com/cm4gQYtRVe — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2020

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. Meltzer was asked about why WWE had Orton beat McIntyre on PPV only for Drew to win the title back on RAW last night:

Because they got nothing going on and they'd already done a bunch of Randy Orton-Drew McIntyre matches but Drew McIntyre kept winning and to keep it going they had Randy Orton win one so they did.

VIDEO: @davemeltzerWON and @bryanalvarez discuss Raw from Monday, including the main event where Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton. https://t.co/xehvhzGXA5 pic.twitter.com/6L9HG6R98C — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 17, 2020

Dave Meltzer also addressed why WWE had chosen Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship last night on RAW instead of holding off until after the PPV. Meltzer said that WWE probably wanted a babyface vs heel dynamic for Survivor Series which is why they prefered to have Drew McIntyre face Roman Reigns at the upcoming PPV:

But in the end yeah you could have held off till the PPV but I guess they wanted a babyface-heel dynamic in this match. I mean, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton would have been such a nothing match. I mean really, not even that it's been done before. I know technically as a wrestling match it'd have been fine. They're both good wrestlers but its two heels... the eventual thing would be that everybody would cheer Roman Reigns and they're not really looking for that this week. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is kind of like the battle of the top dog in each brand. Drew has been the one that since before WrestleMania, since the Rumble really, has been pushed as the top guy on one side and Roman Reigns just destroyed everyone on the other side.

Following his massive win on RAW, Drew McIntyre is now a two-time WWE Champion.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling