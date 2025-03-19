Possible reason why John Cena didn't namedrop The Rock during RAW promo revealed by wrestling legend Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Everyone was surprised by the fact that John Cena didn't name The Rock during his first promo on RAW as a heel. Veteran and legend Bill Apter may know the possible reason why.

Ad

On the latest episode of UnSkripted on WrestleRoom, host Dr. Chris Featherstone and wrestling legend Bill Apter discussed the first heel promo Cena had back on RAW. Dr. Featherstone admitted he wasn't too thrilled about the content.

Bill Apter addressed The Rock not being namedropped, stating that Cena was just too focused on the crowd. He said that Cena was "PO'd" [pi**ed off] about the people. Apter believes, however, that The Rock will show up soon:

Ad

Trending

"I felt it should have taken place when he and Cody were face to face. But John Cena was more interested in just blaming the crowd for 25 minutes as much as he could. I don't think The Rock ever got into his head. I think he pointed to people in the audience. I think he was just PO'd about the people. In the next chapter, as we're getting closer to WrestleMania, I think The Rock will be involved in the conversation," said Apter. (28:45-29:19)

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

It was pointed out that neither Cody Rhodes nor John Cena mentioned The Rock. What many fans also found perplexing was that after such a brutal assault, Cody didn't even attempt to lay a finger on Cena - he just told him to stop being a "whiny b**ch" and left Cena speechless.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's going to be interesting to see how the story progresses over the next month.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback