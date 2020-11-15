Possible reason why Seth Rollins is taking time off from WWE

Seth Rollins could be taking time off from WWE soon. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has a new update about Rollins' time-off. Meltzer spoke about why Rollins is taking time off, saying that it was because Becky Lynch is set to give birth to their first child soon. Meltzer added that Rollins taking time off was the reason we saw Seth Rollins facing Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown. He also said that Rollins could start his time off soon after Survivor Series:

Becky Lynch is about to give birth within a week or two. That’s why they blew off the Rey thing this week and they’re gonna do the Seth Rollins and Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series and probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after [he will stick around]. He’s gonna be gone probably until the first of the year maybe. I don’t know if there’s a definite date but that’s out and that story is out and that story is true. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

What went down between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio last week on SmackDown?

Rey Mysterio faced Seth Rollins last week on SmackDown, in what was deemed to be the last chapter of their feud. The match itself was incredible with Mysterio and the Seth Rollins tearing the house down. The finish of the match saw Buddy Murphy turning on his mentor and taking him out with a running knee strike.

Rey Mysterio then hit Seth Rollins with the 619. Mysterio followed it up with a Frog Splash, a tribute to Eddie Guerrero, to finish off Rollins. We then saw the Mysterio family celebrate in the middle of the ring with Murphy.

Murphy is set to face Seth Rollins in singles action on WWE SmackDown. Can Murphy beat his former mentor on the next episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.